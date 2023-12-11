Amplify full-body strength and burn calories with this 4-move kettlebell workout

Just like a pair of dumbbells, kettlebells are one of the best pieces of home gym equipment you can have in your arsenal; they’re affordable, versatile and are excellent for full-body workouts. This particular full-body complex is brilliant for building functional strength, endurance and burning lots of calories. It will literally only take you 10 minutes to complete too, so lace your best workout shoes, grab your kettlebell and get ready to work.

Kettlebells aren't just great for building your strength that'll help with everyday activities, but improving power endurance too. According to Gymreapers: "Power endurance involves moves that are performed quickly such as the snatch and the clean and jerk. These exercises force you to perform moves quickly and activate muscular contractions rapidly, giving you more power and a bigger calorie burn." So, you're getting the best of both worlds - an effective strength workout and cardio one too.

This workout is a single arm kettlebell workout and it's made up four compound exercises. You'll do each exercise for three reps on each arm back-to-back, rest 90 seconds, then repeat the workout five more times. As the reps are low you'll want to opt for a heavy kettlebell, so that you're really challenged. Don't own a kettlebell? Use a dumbbell instead. If you're not sure how to do the exercises, check out the video above for a quick demo. Good luck and here's your workout:

Deadlifts x3

Kettlebell swings x3

Cleans x 3

Front rack squat x3

Well done for getting through that, as it's a lot harder than it looks, but incredibly effective. We've got plenty of other speedy kettlebell sessions that you can try too, like this two-move kettlebell workout (another full-body burner that'll take roughly 10 minutes). If, however, you're in need of something a little more beginner-friendly, try this 15 minute kettlebell workout instead, which will get you going with some excellent full-body movements.