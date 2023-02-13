Forget cardio – Burn fat in just 15 minutes with this full-body workout instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Functional fitness is a term that's often associated with kettlebell workouts. It simply means using your muscles to improve their ability to carry out tasks instead of only increasing their size (i.e. bodybuilding). This 15-minute beginner kettlebell workout is an excellent example of a mix between the two principles, as it can help you build muscle while also improving mobility.

Reduced mobility can not only make you more susceptible to injuries, but it can also help you accumulate fat deposits in your body. One research claims (opens in new tab) that the "increase in the prevalence of obesity is more strongly related to lower levels of physical activity than higher energy intakes." Functional kettlebell workouts are the key to staying healthy and active well into your golden years.

This workout features 12 exercises, each performed for 60 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. There are no sets or long breaks; after all, it's only a short, 15-minute session. That said, feel free to adjust the length of the exercise and even the whole workout to match your fitness level – have longer breaks or use a lighter kettlebell if needs be. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, one of the best kettlebells around, might be an excellent option for those unfamiliar with kettlebells. The moves featured in this session are:

Squat

Bent over row

Romanian/stiff-legged deadlift

Wide squat (sometimes also called sumo squat)

Upright row

Curl, press and extend

Plank on kettlebell

Glute bridge

Chest press

Alt. staggered push-up

Dead bugs

Kettlebell pull-over

Fancy trying more kettlebell workouts? Here's a beginner kettlebell workout to get you started. Or how about the best kettlebell workout by kettlebell maestro Eric Leija? It's more of a kettlebell flow, really. Finally, this 2-move kettlebell workout from an ex-SPETNAZ trainer is a must for those seeking simplicity. If you just want to read up on kettlebell exercises, you can also do that.