This two-move total body boosts heart health and builds muscle endurance

If your fitness regime seems to have fallen off a cliff as of lately, then we’re here to your recue. A decent workout doesn’t need to last for hours or contain lots of complicated exercises. In fact, the simplest workouts often end up being the most brutal.

This descending ladder workout combining two compound exercises is surprisingly simple, yet effective and all you’ll need is your body and a kettlebell. It’ll work your entire upper and lower body muscles, as well as giving your lungs a run for their money. Guaranteed, it won’t leave you super jacked (for that, check out this five-move dumbbell workout ), but it will boost your endurance and strength in a short amount of time, giving you a full-body fitness fix.

As this is a descending ladder, you’ll be working from high reps down to low reps. You’ll perform each exercise for 10 reps, then 9 reps, then 8, until you get to one. The idea is to take a breather only when you really need to in order to keep intensity high, so don’t go out too hot and make sure to pace yourself. Here’s what you’re doing:

Kettlebell squat clean

Burpee

Looking for more easy workouts like this that you can fit around your weekly schedule? Coming right up! Here’s another t wo-move ladder workout , this time from Hugh Jackman’s trainer. Again, kettlebell will be needed, but the exercises are different. If you have time, or are looking for something longer, then here’s a 30 minute, full-body workout you can try with either dumbbells or kettlebells.