You don't need the gym – build muscle at home with two dumbbells and these five exercises instead

Some people would have you think that you can’t build muscle without a gym membership or training with lots of swanky-looking equipment, which is just total cr*p. Using a pair of dumbbells at home is just as effective at building strength and muscle, as this study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research shows. If you want to get started, then this five-move workout from Fitness Trainer and STRNG App Founder, Lisa Jean, can help.

Not only can this workout help improve your body composition, but it will also help you move more efficiently as a whole. The exercises include squat, hinge and push patterns, which are movement patterns that we use for everyday tasks and activities – whether it’s bending down to pick something up off the floor or pushing a trolley at the supermarket – therefore, by improving these patterns you'll be able to move better, strengthen your joints and reduce the likelihood of injuries.

For this workout you’ve got five dumbbell exercises to work through, all of which are compound exercises, so you’ll work multiple muscles meaning you get more bang for your buck. Rest for 60-90 seconds between each exercise, then two minutes between each set. We’ve also added in an alternative core exercise, as the initial one is quite advanced and not the most back-friendly. Here’s your workout:

Dumbbell squat 8-10 reps for 3-4 sets

Tricep push up 8-10 reps for 3-4 sets (alternative: kneeling push ups)

Goblet squat 8-10 reps for 3-4 sets

Bent-over alternating rows 16-20 reps 3-4 sets

Dumbbell extended sit-ups 8-10 reps for 3-4 sets (alternative: toe taps)

Make sure you replenish your body afterwards with some carbs and protein (a protein powder is an easy way to get a decent amount of protein in) as it can help reduce delayed-onset muscle soreness. Keen to schedule another full-body workout for later in the week? Try this 15-minute dumbbell workout for those days you’re tight on time, but just need to move your body, or if you want to park the weights here’s a bodyweight strength circuit .