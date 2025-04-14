Build unshakeable core strength with a kettlebell and these three exercises

Add this to the end of your workout to fire up your midsection muscles

Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in News

A stronger core will most certainly make your life better; it’ll enhance your stability, you’ll be able to move more efficiently, it'll improve your posture, and it'll even help you execute exercises more easily. Doing endless reps of crunches and V-ups isn’t your best bet to achieving this though. There are far more beneficial ways to train your core, and this three-move kettlebell workout is one of them.

The majority of this workout is actually performed from a kneeling position – so make sure you have an exercise mat, or something soft beneath you. Why is this? Well, there’s no doubt standing exercises are excellent for your core and challenge your stability, but sometimes we can end up using other muscles for momentum to help us execute a movement. By dropping to our knees, it allows us to engage our core muscles more effectively, as our lower body muscles are unable to assist us.

KB AB Workout 🔥 Must Try! #kettlebell #kettlebellworkout #abs #core #abworkout #fitness - YouTube KB AB Workout 🔥 Must Try! #kettlebell #kettlebellworkout #abs #core #abworkout #fitness - YouTube
Watch On

As this workout is pretty sharpish, we recommend using it as a finisher to bolt on to the end of another workout, like this full-body workout. You’ll perform three rounds of each exercise in total, resting between 30-60 seconds between each round, and then 60-90 seconds before moving onto the next exercise. Make sure you opt for a weight that’s not too heavy that you can actually move with awareness and control. Here’s what you’ve got in store:

  • Kneeling ‘around the world’
  • Kneeling wood chops
  • Extended plank (do a regular plank if you can’t do this one)

There's plenty more workouts where that came from to shake up your regular core routine, like this four-move standing workout – ideal for those with limited mobility, or if you struggle with floor-based exercises. If you just fancy a bodyweight workout instead, here's a three-move workout you can try and, if you hate the plank, great news, it doesn't include a single one!

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸