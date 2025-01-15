The ultimate full-body gym workout for beginners, according to a fitness expert

Stepping into the iron jungle for the first time can be a daunting experience for gym newcomers, especially when you’re already suffering from gymtimidation. But having a solid, yet simple workout plan to follow can can help boost your confidence. That’s why we asked Jenni Tardiff, Master Trainer at The Gym Group, to come up with the ultimate full-body gym workout for beginners that will help turn you into a lean mean, muscle-strength machine.

“This workout is great for beginners as it moves through both machine-based and dumbbell exercises that target the whole body,” says Tardiff. “Machines are great for beginners as they can support proper form while building strength.”

Research also shows that machine-based exercises can build just as much strength and muscle as using free weights, like dumbbells. However, this workout uses a mixture of both.

How to do Tardiff's workout

With no distractions, you should be able to blast your way through this workout in 35-40 minutes. If you don’t know how to use the machines for the exercises below, don’t panic— most of them will have instructions on the side, or just ask an instructor (we know this can feel intimidating, but it’s what they’re there for!).

To warm up, Tardiff suggests spending five to 10 minutes on a cardio machine of your choice, such as the treadmill, exercise bike, or rower to wake up your muscles and get blood flowing. Then do 10 bodyweight squats, 10 bodyweight lunges (five on each leg), and 30 seconds of arm circles, forwards and backwards. Make sure you have your gym water bottle to hand to sip on throughout to replace lost fluid and help muscle function. Most importantly, enjoy the workout!

1. Leg press

Sets/reps: 2-3 x 10-12 reps

2-3 x 10-12 reps Rest: 30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise

30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise Muscles targeted: Quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings

How to: Sit in the machine with your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform. Push through your heels to extend your legs without locking your knees, then slowly lower back.

2. Chest press machine

Sets/reps: 2-3 x 10-12 reps

2-3 x 10-12 reps Rest: 30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise

30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise Muscles targeted: Chest, shoulders and triceps

How to: Sit down and grip the handles that should align with your chest height, push forward until your arms are extended keeping a slight bend in your elbow, then slowly bring the handles back to your chest.

3. Seated cable row

Sets/reps: 2-3 x 10-12 reps

2-3 x 10-12 reps Rest: 30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise

30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise Muscles targeted: Back muscles (latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, traps) and biceps

How to: Sit with your feet resting on the footplates, grip the handles and sit tall keeping your back straight, pull the handles towards your chest by squeezing your shoulder blades back, slowly return till your arms extend then repeat.

4. Seated dumbbell shoulder press

Sets/reps: 2-3 x 10-12 reps

2-3 x 10-12 reps Rest: 30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise

30-60 secs between sets, 1-2mins before moving on to the next exercise Muscles targeted: Deltoids, triceps and upper traps and pecs

How to: Adjust the weight bench so the back pad is upright, sit holding your dumbbells at shoulder height, press the dumbbells overhead, slowly control the dumbbells back to shoulder height the repeat. Keep your core engaged to protect your lower back from arching

5. Treadmill intervals

Sets/reps: 10 minutes or any other cardio machine of your choice

10 minutes or any other cardio machine of your choice Muscles targeted: Quadriceps, calves, hamstrings, core and glutes

How to: Try 30 seconds at a fast pace, followed by 30 seconds at a slower pace, where you can recover and lower your heart rate. Continue this for 10 minutes.

Don't forget to do some basic stretches for your legs, arms, shoulders and back afterwards to reduce the likelihood of DOMS. Alternatively, if the gym has any available, you can always do some foam rolling!