This no-plank, three-move bodyweight workout builds serious core strength and stability
A fitness expert says these exercises build core strength like a gymnast – impressive!
The plank is a go-to bodyweight core workout in many people’s training routines, but holding it for minutes on end can get boring pretty quickly. If you’re looking to spice up your routine with some new and effective exercises that still require no equipment, then these three from Fitness Trainer, Lauren Pak, can help.
Lauren says these three exercises are excellent for building a strong and functional core like a gymnast. ‘Why a gymnast?’ you’re probably thinking. Well, all exercises gymnasts perform – whether that’s on a pommel horse, floor, or using rings – require phenomenal core strength to help them stay balanced, stable, and transfer power. “Gymnasts train their core in a way that builds stability, explosive power, and rotational strength,” says Lauren. It doesn’t matter that you’re not a gymnast; we can all benefit from giving our core muscles a little extra TLC.
For these three exercises all you’ll need is an exercise mat or something soft beneath you. You may find a couple of them a little more challenging than the plank, however, Lauren has shared some easier alternatives (which we’ve included below). We'd aim for three rounds in total and to perform each exercise for 30 seconds, increasing this to 45, then 60 seconds as you get stronger. You could do them as a quick workout for those days you’re short on time and fancy giving your core some attention, or bulk it onto the end of a longer workout. Here's Lauren's exercises:
- Hollow hold (alternative: deadbugs)
- V-ups (alternative: single-leg V-up)
- Windshield wipers (alternative: Russian twists)
If you're after some more bodyweight core workouts to integrate into your weekly workouts, then here's one from a Physical Therapist that'll also help strengthen your lower back. Alternatively, if you want to hone in on your six-pack muscles, then give this four-move ab workout a go – again, no equipment needed!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
