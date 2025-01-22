10 minutes, no equipment and this beginner core workout for stronger lower back

I can't be the only one who finds it hard to roll out of bed every morning due to my back being sore. My mild scoliosis probably doesn't help, but the biggest contributor to my back pain is office work; I'm sure of it. Luckily, I just found a superb 10-minute workout that might help alleviate the pain in my lower back for good.

Actually, I know for a fact that office work is the absolute worst for your mental and physical well-being. Numerous research papers indicate that sitting around all day at a desk or staring at a screen is one of the worst things you can do to your body. All the more reason you should try this quick workout!

10-Minute Core Workout For Lower Back Pain Relief [NO MORE BACK PAIN!] - YouTube Watch On

This is a bodyweight-only circuit, where you'll perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest period. The best thing about the workout is that it's put together by a physical therapist, who we can all assume knows what exercises are best for lower back pain.

Given the nature of this drill, you don't necessarily have to warm up – you can just jump right into it. However, as always, a short warm-up doesn't hurt, so feel free to move your body around to get those joints ready for the exercises. The moves in this workout are:

Single Leg Bridge (L)

Single Leg Bridge (R)

Side Plank Hip Lift (L)

Side Plank Hip Lift (R)

Bird Dog

Plank

Upper Circle Crunch

Reverse Crunch

Table Top Toe Tap

Swimmer

Once you've mastered this workout, check out some of T3's recommendations on strong core. Here's a 20-minute, 5-move core circuit you should definitely try. For something more structured, we recruited a personal trainer to put together a 4-week core workout plan – it's beginner-friendly!