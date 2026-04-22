5 important things no one tells you about switching to a cordless lawn mower

It’s pretty common knowledge now that many people are making the switch from one of the best petrol mowers to a cordless model. A lot of that comes down to environmental and cost benefits, but also the improved manoeuvrability and ease of use that cordless options offer.

However, before you dive into our best cordless mower guide and pick your next model, there are a few important things worth knowing first. These aren’t always talked about, as the switch is often seen as a simple, eco-friendly upgrade – but there are a few key considerations that can make a big difference.

You’ll find those five things below.

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1. Battery life isn’t one-size-fits-all

Cordless mowers rely entirely on battery capacity, so run time will vary depending on the size of your lawn, grass thickness and mower power. Whilst many models claim 30-60 minutes per charge, tougher conditions can drain the battery faster.

This means if you have a larger garden, you may need a spare battery or a model with a higher Ah rating. It’s also worth checking recharge times, as some batteries can take a few hours to fully top up, which may interrupt longer mowing sessions.

2. They're so much quieter

One of the biggest advantages of cordless mowers is how quiet they are compared to petrol models. You won’t get the loud engine noise or fumes, making them far more pleasant to use – something your neighbours will thank you for!

However, don’t expect them to be completely silent, as the blade and motor still produce some noise, just significantly less than traditional petrol alternatives.

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3. Maintenance is significantly lower

Switching to a cordless mower means you'll no longer have to worry about oil changes, spark plugs, air filters and fuel storage. Most cordless mowers require minimal upkeep, just including things like cleaning the deck and keeping the blade sharp.

That said, you will need to look after the battery. It's strongly recommended to store it inside, and occasionally check its health to ensure long-term performance.

4. Petrol will always be more powerful

Modern cordless mowers are far more powerful than they used to be and can handle most typical lawns with ease. However, they may still struggle with very long, wet or dense grass compared to a high-powered petrol mower.

If your lawn is particularly large or challenging, it’s worth investing in a higher-end cordless model or adjusting your mowing habits to cut more frequently.

5. They're lighter and easier to use

Cordless mowers are generally lighter and easier to manoeuvre than petrol models, making them a great choice for smaller gardens or users who want something less physically demanding. They’re easier to start too, usually involving just the push of a button.

That said, the battery does add some weight, so it’s worth checking the overall balance and feel if you can before buying.