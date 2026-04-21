Your Apple HomePod has ‘hidden’ controls that you might like using more than Siri

Siri not skipping your music? Try this HomePod touch control instead

Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Features
Apple HomePod updates
(Image credit: Apple)

Arguably, the best thing about using a smart speaker is being able to quickly ask its voice assistant for help. Whether you’re checking the weather or setting a timer, saying “Hey Siri” gets you your answers so much faster.

But if we’re honest – and regardless of how voice assistants are progressing – sometimes, it’s just easier to type or tap your smart speaker or app for better control. Many people forget that their smart speaker or display have buttons or touch controls, but these ‘hidden’ features are actually incredibly helpful.

Article continues below

Apple HomePod Mini

(Image credit: Future)

My favourite ‘hidden’ touch controls for your HomePod are related to music and alarms. To play or pause music, you simply tap the centre of your HomePod and to skip a song, you double tap it. To go back a song, you have to triple tap the HomePod, although this only works when you’re listening to an album or playlist.

If you’ve set an alarm or timer, you can turn it off by tapping anywhere on the top of your HomePod. Another handy tap control is for when a call is coming in. Your HomePod should display a green light when a call is happening, and you can simply tap that light to end the call or hold it to put the call on hold.

All of these touch controls are immediately configured on your HomePod or HomePod Mini but there are some you may need to set up in your iPhone. For example, you can customise your HomePod to ignore repeated touches but this will have to be organised in your iPhone under HomePod settings.

As someone who’s tested many smart speakers, having touch controls on them is extremely handy. Sometimes. you don’t want to waste your voice shouting at a voice assistant to stop your music so having physical controls can make things easier.

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.