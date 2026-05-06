IKEA’s new smart plug tracks energy usage for an insanely cheap price

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA's new Grillplats smart plug has arrived, allowing users to access energy tracking and usage insights. It replaces the older Tretakt smart plug, which has now been discontinued. It's priced at £6 in the UK and $7.99 in the US, and it’s available both online and in-store.

IKEA’s new Grillplats smart plug has officially arrived, allowing users to “track power usage and adjust daily routines." It was first announced as part of IKEA’s major smart home launch last November, where it introduced 21 new Matter-compatible products in one go.

The Grillplats plug effectively replaces the older Tretakt smart plug, which has now been discontinued alongside parts of the Tradfri range. It’s another clear sign that IKEA is moving fully towards Matter, with the goal of making its smart home ecosystem more universal and easier to integrate with other platforms.

The Grillplats comes in at just £6 in the UK and $7.99 in the US, and it’s available both online and in-store.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

You don’t actually need a smart home hub to use it, as it can be paired directly with an IKEA remote or motion sensor if you want a simpler setup. That makes it a good entry point if you’re not fully invested in a smart home system yet.

That said, you’ll get the most out of it when it’s connected to the IKEA Dirigera hub and controlled through the IKEA Home smart app. This is where the more advanced features are, and it’s likely where energy tracking and usage insights are handled – though that’s something we’ll be confirming once we’ve tested it ourselves.