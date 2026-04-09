Govee launches smart lighting system designed specifically for car interiors

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched its first smart lighting system designed specifically for car interiors, featuring four RGBIC LED strips that plug into a vehicle’s 12V auxiliary outlet. The kit supports music synchronisation, custom colours, brightness controls and 30 preset lighting scenes, and is available now for £31.99/€31.99 from Govee and Amazon.

Govee has launched a smart lighting system designed specifically for car interiors for the first time. The new Govee RGBIC Interior Car Lights bring colourful, app-controlled lighting to vehicles, and they can even synchronise with music thanks to an integrated microphone in the control box.

Whilst Govee already has a strong portfolio of some of the best smart lights around, this is the first time we’ve seen the brand release a complete lighting system aimed purely at cars. The kit includes four 30cm light strips, each featuring 18 LED beads, connected in two strands with cables up to 1.8 metres long.

Priced at £31.99 or €31.99, the lights are available from Govee’s online store as well as Amazon, making them a relatively affordable way to upgrade your car’s interior lighting.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Govee)

The system is designed to be flexible as each of the light strips can be positioned in different areas depending on the vehicle, allowing you to customise the setup. Power comes via a 12V auxiliary power outlet, and the lights are controlled over Bluetooth using the Govee app.

Within the app, users can adjust brightness, choose colours using Govee’s multi-colour RGBIC lighting effects, and select from 30 preset scene modes. These include themes such as Dating, Romantic, Candlelight and Party, letting drivers set the mood for everything from a romantic evening drive to a lively road trip.

(Image credit: Govee)