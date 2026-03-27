Give your car the ultimate audio upgrade with the new Focal Slatefiber speakers

Quick Summary If you're looking to bolster your car's audio performance, the Focal Slatefiber is well worth a look. This speaker collection come with a proprietary cone material.

It feels like the golden age of modifying your in-car audio system has been and gone. I remember watching my older siblings and friends packing out Peugeot 106's with subwoofers, drivers and radios worth considerably more than the car they sat within.

It may not be quite such a vibrant industry these days, but don't rule it out altogether. Focal has just launched the new second-generation Slatefiber speaker kit, which is designed to overhaul your in-car audio experience.

The new line combines six different pieces of kit, all designed to complement one another. The range consists of a coaxial kit, two component two-way kits, a three-way component kit, a pair of full-range midrange drivers and a subwoofer.

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The range makes use of its namesake Slate fiber for the cone construction. That's a proprietary material developed by the brand in the pursuit of sonic greatness.

Comprising of non-woven, recycled carbon fibres and polymer, the material offers rigidity, lightness and damping. Those three properties are highly sought-after high-precision sound reproduction, making it perfect for this application.

(Image credit: Focal)

All of that technology doesn't come at the cost of beauty, either. The cones themselves enjoy a lovely slate-like appearance, but the speakers are also designed with an aluminium basket with a rotor design. They look great, and certainly won't detract from the sculpted appearance of your interior.

It has also been designed with simple installation in mind. There's a range of mounting accessories, separable crossovers and more, which should make fitting them a breeze.

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There's no word on pricing just yet, but I wouldn't expect anything too cheap. The brand is well known for its luxurious audio kit, and I'd expect this to follow suit. Still, if you're looking to give your car the hi-fi treatment, there are few retrofit options which feel as meticulously engineered as this one.