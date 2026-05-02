People pressure wash this common household item every year – but experts say you should stop immediately

With summer around the corner and temperatures starting to climb, many of us are turning our attention to the garden and getting it ready for warmer days. It’s tempting to reach for a quick-fix solution like one of the best pressure washers to blast away months of grime, but experts say that when it comes to your shed, it could actually be doing more harm than good.

Sam Jenkinson, from garden building retailer Tiger, is warning homeowners to avoid using pressure washers on garden sheds altogether. Whilst they might seem like an efficient cleaning tool, the high-powered spray can cause long-term (and sometimes irreversible) damage across a range of shed materials.

Here are the top reasons why it’s worth putting the pressure washer away.

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Why you should avoid pressure washing your shed

1. It can seriously damage timber structures

“Wooden sheds are particularly vulnerable,” explains Jenkinson. “Pressure washers can strip away protective treatments and force water deep into the timber.”

Once water penetrates the surface, it can lead to swelling, warping and eventually rot. Over time, this weakens the structure of the shed itself. Timber garden buildings are designed to be durable, but they rely on protective coatings and gentle maintenance to stay that way. Using excessive pressure can undo that protection in minutes.

2. It increases the risk of rust on metal sheds

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If you have a metal shed, pressure washing isn’t a safer alternative. In fact, it can be just as damaging.

High-pressure water can strip away paint or protective coatings that are specifically designed to keep moisture out. Once that barrier is compromised, water can seep into joints, seams and fixings, which can lead to rust forming much faster than it normally would.

3. It strips away essential finishes and protection

Regardless of the material, pressure washing can be too aggressive for most shed surfaces.

“It can strip paint, stains and sealants,” says Jenkinson, “which not only affects the appearance but also removes vital protection against the elements.”

These finishes aren’t just cosmetic – they act as a shield against rain, UV rays and temperature changes. Once they’re gone, your shed is left exposed, meaning you’ll likely need to repaint or reseal it sooner than expected.

(Image credit: Andy Watkins / Unsplash)

Whilst pressure washers are great for patios and driveways, they’re not the best choice for your shed. A gentler clean, such as a soft brush and warm soapy water, will keep it looking good without risking damage.

Looking to give your shed a proper refresh instead? Check out our guide to five expert-approved ways to organise your shed in time for summer.