Want your mattress to last longer? Silentnight experts say this one thing makes a big difference

It’s currently Sleep Month here at T3, and as we head into the final week, we’re turning our attention to mattress maintenance. We’ve already covered plenty of reviews and sleep hacks throughout the month, but now it’s all about making sure your mattress lasts as long as possible so you can get the most out of it.

To find out more, I spoke to the experts at Silentnight, who shared their advice on how to extend the life of your mattress. Whilst it’s generally recommended that you replace your mattress every eight years, there are still a few simple things you can do to make sure it reaches that milestone.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Catherine Tait, Product Manager at Silentnight, explained how to recognise when it might be time to replace your mattress. She says: “Even the best mattresses soften over time, meaning the foam or spring layers may no longer provide the support you need. During the day you can correct poor posture, but at night your mattress needs to do that work for you.”

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To help slow that process down, she recommends keeping on top of two key things. The first is using one of the best mattress protectors, which is something many people overlook. Mattress protectors don’t just guard against spills and stains, but they also help prevent general wear and tear, which is often responsible for shortening a mattress’s lifespan.

The second tip is rotating your mattress regularly, something that’s especially important depending on the type of mattress you own. That said, if you’d rather avoid the hassle, we’ve also covered some of the best mattresses designed to require minimal flipping and turning.

In other words, a few small habits now could save you from having to shop for a new mattress sooner than you’d like.