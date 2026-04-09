Has Marmot finally solved the biggest problem with sleeping bags?

Sleeping bags have become increasingly technical over the years, but comfort hasn’t always kept pace.

Anyone who’s wrestled with a snagging zip in the middle of the night or tried to cool down without fully unzipping a mummy bag will know the struggle.

Outdoor specialist Marmot thinks it has a solution, and it's not messing about, either.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Marmot)

The brand’s new Wraptor sack removes the zip entirely, replacing it with a system of overlapping flaps secured by magnetic closures and snaps.

Instead of being locked into one position, you can adjust the packable sleeping bag more naturally, opening it up for airflow or sealing it in for warmth without the usual all-or-nothing feel.

Marmot isn't the first brand to have a crack at the zipless sleeping bag design.

Sierra Design's 800 20 is similarly zip-free but lacks the magnetic closure and removes some of the insulation at the back to reduce weight.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A different way to sleep outdoors

The Wraptor is designed to feel less restrictive than traditional mummy bags, which often prioritise thermal efficiency over freedom of movement.

Marmot’s flap-based construction allows you to sleep on your side, back or stomach without fighting the fabric, and you can even lie on top of the flaps in warmer conditions.

To regulate your temperature, you can simply shift the flaps or use the envelope-style foot vent to release heat from the bottom of the bag.

(Image credit: Marmot)

The Wraptor is designed to handle a range of conditions, with options available in both 650-fill-power down and Marmot’s HL-ElixR Eco synthetic insulation.

HL-ElixR Eco is made from recycled fibres and designed to retain warmth even in damp conditions, making it a more forgiving option for unpredictable weather.

The shell and lining are made from 100% recycled materials, and the bag comes with a compression sack for easier packing.

Temperature ratings span 15°F, 20°F and 30°F (-9°C, -6°C and -1°C, respectively) models, making it suitable for everything from cooler alpine trips to more relaxed weekend camping.

The Wraptor is now available directly from Marmot, with prices starting at $189 (£141 / €162 / AU$269).