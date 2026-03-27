5 signs your mattress is too old
From aches to sagging, these are the clear signs your mattress needs replacing
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Is your mattress starting to sag? Or maybe you’re waking up every morning feeling exhausted and sore? If this is the case, you might want to consider replacing your mattress as these are clear signs your mattress is too old.
Depending on the material, your mattress should last for up to 10 years, so a rule of thumb is to change your mattress every decade. But if you’ve started to notice these five things, then your mattress could need replacing even sooner – here’s everything you need to know.
1. You wake up feeling sore
The biggest sign your mattress is too old is if you’re waking up feeling sore. Any kind of aches and pains should be taken seriously, but if your mattress is old, you’ll likely notice back and neck pain the most. As your mattress ages, the springs or memory foam will start to lose their effectiveness which can cause discomfort to your body.Article continues below
2. Your mattress is sagging
Another clear indication your mattress is too old is if it’s showing visible wear and tear. If your mattress is sagging in the middle, this means the foam or springs have lost their support. This could also make you feel like you’re being swallowed by your mattress which can have a negative effect on your spinal alignment.
Other signs to watch out for are stains, tears and rips, lumps and bumps, and holes. If you can feel the springs or the foundation of the mattress, this also means it needs to be replaced.
3. You feel like you’re falling off the bed
Your mattress sagging is most noticeable in its centre, but as it ages, the edges can sag too. Mattresses tend to have good edge support, meaning the sides are supportive and structured. If you’re starting to feel like you’re dipping or could fall off it, then it’s time for your mattress to retire.
4. Your allergies are getting worse
If your allergies or asthma have started to get worse at night, this could be a sign that your mattress is holding on to allergens. While cleaning your mattress and bed sheets can get rid of this bacteria, an old mattress can hold on to these allergens for longer which can exacerbate your symptoms and make you feel ill.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
5. You’re feeling too hot at night
Temperature regulation is a key feature people should look for in a mattress. During the summer, a mattress with good temperature regulation can keep you cool by increasing the airflow, dispelling heat and wicking away sweat. But if you’ve started to feel hot and sweaty in the night, this could mean your mattress has stopped effectively managing heat.
If your mattress has started to do any of the following, check out our cheap mattress deals to get money off when buying a replacement.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.