5 signs your mattress is too old

Is your mattress starting to sag? Or maybe you’re waking up every morning feeling exhausted and sore? If this is the case, you might want to consider replacing your mattress as these are clear signs your mattress is too old.

Depending on the material, your mattress should last for up to 10 years, so a rule of thumb is to change your mattress every decade. But if you’ve started to notice these five things, then your mattress could need replacing even sooner – here’s everything you need to know.

1. You wake up feeling sore

The biggest sign your mattress is too old is if you’re waking up feeling sore. Any kind of aches and pains should be taken seriously, but if your mattress is old, you’ll likely notice back and neck pain the most. As your mattress ages, the springs or memory foam will start to lose their effectiveness which can cause discomfort to your body.

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2. Your mattress is sagging

Another clear indication your mattress is too old is if it’s showing visible wear and tear. If your mattress is sagging in the middle, this means the foam or springs have lost their support. This could also make you feel like you’re being swallowed by your mattress which can have a negative effect on your spinal alignment.

Other signs to watch out for are stains, tears and rips, lumps and bumps, and holes. If you can feel the springs or the foundation of the mattress, this also means it needs to be replaced.

(Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-gray-tank-top-lying-on-bed-3768582/)

3. You feel like you’re falling off the bed

Your mattress sagging is most noticeable in its centre, but as it ages, the edges can sag too. Mattresses tend to have good edge support, meaning the sides are supportive and structured. If you’re starting to feel like you’re dipping or could fall off it, then it’s time for your mattress to retire.

4. Your allergies are getting worse

If your allergies or asthma have started to get worse at night, this could be a sign that your mattress is holding on to allergens. While cleaning your mattress and bed sheets can get rid of this bacteria, an old mattress can hold on to these allergens for longer which can exacerbate your symptoms and make you feel ill.

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5. You’re feeling too hot at night

Temperature regulation is a key feature people should look for in a mattress. During the summer, a mattress with good temperature regulation can keep you cool by increasing the airflow, dispelling heat and wicking away sweat. But if you’ve started to feel hot and sweaty in the night, this could mean your mattress has stopped effectively managing heat.