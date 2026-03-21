I tried contrast training and it might be the fastest way to build strength and power at the same time
Build strength, power and a leaner physique in the same workout
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When I say I might have found a training method that does it all, I think I might actually be on to something, given that I’m no stranger to mixing up my workouts.
When you train six days a week, you have to. Variety keeps things interesting, and, most importantly, it keeps the results coming. So when I came across contrast training, I was intrigued and excited.
In layman's terms, contrast training is heavy resistance work followed immediately by an explosive movement. The result is a body that performs as well as it looks strong, athletic and powerful.Article continues below
“It’s an underused method known for increasing both maximum force production (strength) and rate of force production (explosive power),” says Paul Goodey, certified personal trainer at Ultimate Performance.
“This can lead to improvements in athletic performance and neuromuscular coordination - meaning your brain and muscles communicate more efficiently - as well as body composition, because the movements recruit multiple muscles and demand a high amount of energy.”
In my opinion, it ticks just about every training box going, so let’s find out more about what it is, why it works, and how to try it yourself.
What is contrast training?
Instead of sticking to traditional strength training, such as a heavy set of resistance moves for two to six reps followed by a rest period, contrast training adds a plyometric movement immediately after the lift, combining both strength and power in the same sequence.
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“The structure is simple: you pair a heavy resistance exercise with an explosive movement that uses the same muscles and movement patterns. That’s one contrast pairing,” explains Goodey. “Typically, you would perform three to five rounds of each pair.”
An example would be three to five reps of a heavy back squat, followed immediately by three to five box jumps using just your body weight.
“This is one of the most classic contrast training combinations,” says Goodey. “The heavy squat primes your nervous system so you can produce more force during the explosive movement, the box jump, which also trains explosive hip extension and power.”
“In performance science, this effect is often referred to as post-activation potentiation (PAP), where a heavy muscular contraction temporarily improves your ability to generate power.”
Why contrast training works
Contrast training reminds people that strength training isn’t just about lifting heavier weights, but also building a body that’s capable, powerful and ready to perform in the real world.
Heavy resistance exercises recruit large numbers of muscle fibres, "particularly fast-twitch fibres, which are responsible for high-force and high-speed movements, and the explosive movement encourages the nervous system to recruit those fibres more effectively,” says Goodey. Over time, this improves neuromuscular efficiency.
Another major benefit is explosive power, the kind you need for sprinting, jumping and quick changes of direction. Heavy lifts activate your largest muscle fibres, while the explosive movement that follows trains those fibres to fire quickly.
“It also helps build a more athletic, functional style of strength. Instead of simply lifting weights in a slow, controlled manner, you’re teaching your body to apply strength dynamically, which can improve coordination, balance and movement quality, says Goodey.
“So if you enjoy sports like running, cycling or football, the benefits can carry over into performance. Stronger muscles help absorb impact forces more effectively, while increased power can translate into faster acceleration, stronger strides and improved speed.”
A few other benefits include fun, variety, and saving time. Instead of having separate sessions for heavy strength training, plyometric training, and explosive power work, contrast training combines these modalities into a single structured workout
It's an extremely efficient approach for busy people who want results but don’t have hours to spend at the gym. It’s fun too, and a great opportunity to feel and train like an athlete.
A contrast training workout plan
Try these four classic contrast pairings, but you can also try some of your own. The most important thing is to use the same muscles and movement patterns.
- Squat → Box jump
Back squat: 3–5 reps
Box jump: 3–5 reps
- Chest press → Medicine ball chest pass
Dumbbell chest press: 4–6 reps
Medicine ball chest pass: 6–8 throws
- Deadlift → Broad jump
Deadlift: 3–5 reps
Broad jump: 3–5 reps
- Pull-ups → Medicine ball slams
Weighted pull-ups: 4–6 reps
Medicine ball slams: 6–8 reps
Perform 3–5 rounds of each pairing, resting 2–4 minutes between rounds.
My verdict on contrast training
Contrast training isn’t a method I’ve used before. I like lifting and jumping, but I have never combined the two in the same superset. It makes sense, and as a plateau-breaker or short training phase, I found it incredibly tough and incredibly effective.
Switching between heavy strength work and explosive movements makes workouts feel far more dynamic than traditional lifting. One moment you’re powering through a heavy set of deadlifts, the next you’re launching into broad jumps across the gym floor.
One of my favourite combinations was pull-ups followed by medicine ball slams. The taxing pull-ups (not my strongest move) fired up the large muscle fibres in my upper body and core, and the explosive slams forced those same muscles to contract quickly - sending my heart rate soaring.
As Goodey says, “One reason many people enjoy contrast training is the variety it brings to workouts. Just look at the popularity of HYROX and CrossFit. People clearly enjoy training that blends traditional strength work with explosive movements, and this is much the same.”
“If you’ve been lifting weights for years, traditional strength training can sometimes feel repetitive, but contrast training adds variety, intensity and a more athletic feel to a workout.”
It’s perfect if you’re looking for a new way to challenge your body, so get creative with your pairings and have fun.
Lucy Miller is a journalist, Level 3 Personal Trainer, Nutritional Advisor and Children’s Fitness Specialist. She holds fitness qualifications from NASM Training and Premier Training International and has been a fitness journalist and fitness (and cover) model for over 20 years. Since going freelance in 2014, Lucy left Men’s Fitness Magazine to write for an abundance of top consumer titles such as Women’s Health, Women’s Fitness, Waitrose, The Times, The Guardian and Runners World.
She’s also extremely passionate when it comes to educating others about health and physical activity and loves inspiring and working with children and adults to help make fitness fun, sustainable and accessible. In her spare time, Lucy is ever the sportswoman. Once a national gymnast, having won three national titles, she has also run a handful of marathons around the world and loves to test her physical and mental side with daily running and gym sessions, not to mention ballet, bootcamp, boxing and TRX.
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