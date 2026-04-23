Adidas just went from ultralight to absurdly light with its first sub-100g running shoe

Adidas has unveiled the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, a radical update to its flagship supershoe that focuses on one thing above all else: weight.

The new model comes in at an average of just 97 grams (UK 8.5), making it the brand’s first sub-100g racing shoe and around 30% lighter than its predecessor.

The Evo 3 introduces a full rethink of how its midsole and propulsion systems work together, resulting in a claimed 1.6% improvement in running economy, a meaningful gain at the elite end of marathon racing.

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(Image credit: Adidas)

“Our goal was two digits on the scale, with better performance than we’ve ever had,” said Stephan Scholten, VP Product at Adidas.

The top-tier running shoes use the next-generation version of adidas’ Lightstrike Pro Evo foam.

The new compound is nearly 50% lighter than previous iterations while still delivering high levels of energy return and cushioning, the brand claims.

The shoe retains a high-stack geometry, with a 39mm heel and 36mm forefoot, keeping it within World Athletics limits while maximising propulsion.

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A different way to deliver speed

Complementing the foam is an all-new carbon system called EnergyRim.

A departure from the EnergyRod system seen in previous Adidas supershoes (see also my Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 review), the EnergyRim forgoes the multiple stiff-rod setup in favour of a plate that runs around the edge of the shoe.

Adidas says this carbon-integrated structure is designed to tune stiffness and increase the amount of foam underfoot.

... And then it gets even lighter

Up top, the shoe features an ultra-minimal upper engineered to feel almost weightless on foot.

Adidas says the design draws inspiration from kitesurfing sail materials, with every component, from stitching to laces, stripped back and refined to contribute to performance gains.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Underfoot, the outsole has also been optimised, with Continental rubber placed only in the forefoot to provide grip at speed while keeping overall weight to a minimum.

The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 is the result of a three-year development process, with multiple iterations tested in both lab conditions and high-altitude training environments.

It will debut on the roads in London and launch in limited quantities from 25 April 2026, with a wider release planned for the autumn marathon season.

Pricing is set at $500 / €500. Head over to Adidas Running for more info.