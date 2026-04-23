I’ve run the London Marathon twice and this is the warm-weather gear I’d pack in 2026

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the London Marathon. The event is the most popular it's ever been, which makes sense given the running boom we’ve experienced since the pandemic and lockdown.

If you’re lucky enough to run the race in 2026, and this is your first time tackling the event, I’d suggest reading through my recommendations. On top of that, it still isn’t too late to upgrade your gear, should you need any last-minute bits before the big day.

The weather will be a bit warmer than ideal, reaching 16ºC degrees by 1 pm. Combined with a cloudy but also somewhat sunny forecast, it might be too warm for beginner runners, potentially leading to discomfort, dehydration, and beyond.

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Thankfully, the London Marathon is an exceptionally well-planned event, with plenty of aid stations, support and entertainment along the route. None of this will shield you from the sun, of course, or make you feel less stuffy. You have to put in at least some of the work, people.

Luckily, it’s neither expensive nor cumbersome to carry some extra gear with you, as long as you pick the right items. As someone who has run the race twice (and other marathons), I know full well that the right kit can make all the difference. A good windbreaker might not propel you forward to a new PB, but it can make the experience a lot more bearable.

All that said, I just wanted to say a huge congrats to everyone running the London Marathon in 2026. You’re lucky to be there, so make sure you soak up everything around you.

Shoes

If there is one thing you need to run a marathon, it’s a decent pair of running shoes. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the Nike Alphafly 3, but something well-cushioned with decent rebound. There are many shoes that fit the bill, from Adidas’ Evo SL and ASICS’ Megablast to Nike’s Zoom Fly 6 and Saucony’s Endorphin Pro 5.

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Kiprun Kipstorm Elite (Image credit: Kiprun)

I love my pair of Puma Deviate Nitro 3s, but their availability is a bit hit-or-miss right now. The Adizero Boston 13 (Adidas, £140) is a good alternative, or, if you’re looking for an affordable super-shoe, Kiprun’s Kipstorm Elite (Decathlon, £180) might be a good option. I’ve also been enjoying putting the miles in the Nike Pegasus 42 (Nike, £130), which might have enough oomph to keep you going for 26.2 miles.

Hat

Given the weather – and the popularity of the accessory – a running hat is highly recommended for this year’s London Marathon. Normally, I would recommend Ciele’s hats, but there is no way they would arrive in time for the marathon if you haven’t got one already. I’ve been wearing the Arc'teryx Calvus Cap on my recent sunny runs, and I love the lightweight construction. I can literally shove it in my pocket if not needed.

Ciele Icon Collection (Image credit: Ciele)

Sadly, you can’t buy it online right now, but the Norvan Mesh 5-Panel Cap (Arc’teryx, £65) is available and is pretty similar. Patagonia’s Duckbill Cap (Patagonia, £35) is also a good option, and it’s also surprisingly affordable (for Patagonia). Buff’s 5-Panel Go Cap (Buff, £29.95) is cheaper again, and looks fab. Finally, Hoka’s Trail Run Hat (Hoka, £30) is excellent, and comes in some lovely colours, too.

Sunglasses

If you don’t want to squint for hours on end, I would suggest getting a pair of performance sunnies for this year’s marathon. I’m not the biggest fan of the oversized, cycling-style sunglasses, but thankfully, many styles look quite decent these days.

Yours truly sporting the Oakley Re:SubZero sunglasses (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Eyewear’s Kalidro (Shade Station, £98) has a surprisingly sleek silhouette and has a few colour options. Most of Oakley’s running sunnies are way over the top for my taste, but I wouldn’t say no to an Eye Jacket Redux (Oakley, £194) if someone threw a pair my way.

I cannot not mention SunGod’s Classics4 (SunGod, £60), which is subtle and costs a lot less than the other models mentioned.

Belt

Running backpacks are way OTT for anything but ultramarathons, yet you see many runners with their sacks bobbing on their backs during the London Marathon. There are plenty of water stations along the course, so I wouldn’t carry around a bladder – it will tire you out.

Camelbak Ultra Belt 2.5L (Image credit: Camelbak)

I’d much prefer running belts, and the thick, stretchy variety, as they tend to sit on your hips a lot better. My go-to is Camelbak’s Ultra Belt 2.5L (Camelbak, £45), which comes with a soft flask, but I usually use it to store my phone, tissues, gels, keys, etc. ASICS’ Fujitrail Belt (ASICS, £49) is also swell, not to mention the sexy-looking Osprey Duro Dyna Pro Running Belt (Osprey, £40).

Windbreaker

There isn’t supposed to be any rain on Sunday (you never know, though), but I would still recommend a windbreaker or a lightweight mid-layer if you’re the cold type and move a bit slower. Even though it will be warm by early afternoon, the temperature is still rather nippy in the morning when people are standing around in the pens waiting for the start.

You can just take an old sweater or jacket with you and leave it at the start, but if you think you might need a layer later on, get a thin jacket, like UA’s Velociti Pro Lightweight Jacket (Under Armour, £90) or Salomon’s SHAKEout Fly (Salomon, £84). For something more affordable, check out H&M Move’s Lightweight Water-resistant Running Jacket (H&M, £45)

The thin layers don’t seem much, but if you’re moving, the extra barrier will lock in some of the warm air to keep your core warm enough. Plus, once you don’t need them anymore, you can wrap them around your waist or shove them in your pocket. I usually hold both arms and spin the jacket until it’s as thick as a belt, then tie it around my waist, so it doesn’t flap around my calves.