Marshall's new on-ear headphones double down on its best-selling ideas

The Milton ANC builds on what Marshall knows

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Marshall Milton ANC
(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall just unveiled its newest pair of headphones, and it's taken what's either a surprising approach or a very logical one, depending on how much you know about its market share. While the brand is a pretty iconic one in audio circles, it's not the biggest name in the headphones world, and its fancier headphones, the Monitor III ANC, aren't the biggest sellers in its lineup.

That honour goes to the Major, its latest version being the Major V, which sells in droves thanks to a way more approachable price point and punky stylings that make it perfect for younger folks. So, Marshall's chosen to build on the Major by upgrading it in some important ways and creating the Milton ANC, its newest launch.

These headphones are, crucially, still on-ear – meaning they sit on your ear rather than encapsulating it like a bigger earcup would. Compared to the Major, though, they have softer and deeper cushioning to theoretically make them more comfortable to wear for longer periods.

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The all-important question, of course, is what the Milton ANC costs. It comes in at £179.99 in the UK, $229.99 in the US and €199 in the EU, which makes for a pretty interesting price – premium enough to be a little more off-putting to some, but also one of the few higher-end on-ear options out there right now.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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