Lepro launches smarter TV backlight that installs in minutes – at a much lower price

QUICK SUMMARY Lepro has launched its new STV1 AI-Powered Smart TV Backlight, featuring the brand’s LightIMS Instant Sync technology for 36% faster screen-reactive lighting. It also includes AI-generated lighting effects, RGBIC LEDs, music sync and an easier 2-in-1 setup design. A Available now in the UK and US, pricing starts at £89.99/$89.99 for 55-65inch TVs.

Lepro has launched a new smart TV backlight, and the brand says it’s 36% faster than competitors thanks to its new LightIMS Instant Sync technology. The new Lepro STV1 AI-Powered Smart TV Backlight is designed to create a more immersive viewing experience for gaming, movies and live sports with real-time screen-reactive lighting.

Alongside faster syncing speeds, the STV1 also includes features like AI-generated lighting scenes, RGBIC colour accuracy, music sync, automatic blank-screen detection and a streamlined 2-in-1 camera and controller design that helps keep your TV setup neat and tidy.

The Lepro STV1 is available now in both the UK and US through Lepro’s online store. Pricing starts at £89.99/$89.99 for 55-65 inch TVs, whilst the larger 75-85 inch version is currently priced at $109.99 in the US. The larger size doesn’t currently appear to be available in the UK, although that could change depending on stock and availability.

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(Image credit: Lepro)

The launch arrives at the same time Govee unveiled its own upgraded ambient lighting system, the TV Backlight 3. Whilst Govee’s option is slightly more expensive, it focuses heavily on image accuracy through its industry-first hybrid dual camera lens system, which combines both glass and plastic lens elements to improve colour detection and edge syncing. In many ways, both brands are clearly chasing the same goal, but they’re approaching it in slightly different ways.

One of the biggest highlights of Lepro’s system is its simple installation process. Setup involves connecting the camera to the light strip, attaching the LED strip to the back of your TV, and then mounting the camera along the top edge of the display. The cleaner 2-in-1 camera and controller design also helps make the overall setup look far less messy than some older TV backlight systems.

(Image credit: Lepro)

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