The best King Seiko model looks even better with new limited edition dial colour

Quick Summary Seiko's 145th anniversary celebrations continue, with the King Seiko VANAC. That's limited to just 800 pieces and looks absolutely fantastic.

2026 marks a staggering 145 years of Seiko's watchmaking, and they've pulled out all of the stops to celebrate. To mark the occasion, the brand has launched a new limited edition version of the King Seiko VANAC – and it might be my favourite yet.

The model is the brand's take on the integrated bracelet steel sports watch form, and has long been a favourite in the modern catalogue. The new model sports a clean, white dial, with a Seiko Blue surround on the indices, which is matched on the hands.

(Image credit: King Seiko)

It's a very uncluttered dial all around, only broken by a date window at the three o'clock position. It also employs subtle, horizontal lines, which offers a little more intrigue as you stare at it.

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Inside, the watch is powered by a new calibre. That's the 8L45 calibre, and offers accuracy of +10/-5 seconds per day, while delivering a killer three-day power reserve.

(Image credit: King Seiko)

The model will be limited to just 800 pieces worldwide, with the individual serial number and limited edition moniker engraved on the caseback. There, you'll also find the King Seiko and Seiko logos on the sapphire, which does somewhat impede the view of the movement itself.

The case and bracelet are crafted from stainless steel, and you can expect 100m of water resistance from this one. That's more than enough for most people, most of the time, making this a brilliant everyday option for most of us.

(Image credit: King Seiko)

The model will be available to pre-order from today, with deliveries expected to start in July. At a price of £2,900 (approx. €3,335 / US$3,900 / AU$5,425) it should be a viable alternative to models from brands like Tudor.

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I can see this being a popular model for a lot of people, sitting pretty much in the middle of Seiko's range. And with such an important milestone to be celebrated, I'd also wager that this won't be the last celebratory model we see.