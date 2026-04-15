Amazon's most interesting TV ever is launching in the UK at last, along with a new Fire TV stick

The Ember Artline changes Amazon's approach a little

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Amazon Ember Artline
(Image credit: Future)

When Amazon announced the Ember Artline, its first foray into the extremely on-trend world of art TVs, it fairly obviously looked like it was pushing the boat out. After all, while it's been making Fire TVs for a while now, most of them haven't had a specific USP other than generally good value to offer.

Now, though, it's brought the Ember Artline out in the UK and EU, a little while after it arrived in the US, and the TV's arrival also ushers in a bit of a new branding era. All of its actual TVs are no longer Fire TVs – they're Ember TVs, with the Fire TV OS pre-loaded on them. That should make things a little simpler for people to understand, and being able to write "Ember Artline" without worrying about the "Fire TV" bit certainly is a small relief.

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That sets it up to fulfil its primary purpose – looking like a matte painting when you're not using it as a TV. Whether you pick up the 55-inch version for £950 or the 65-inch one for £1,200, you'll get two extras in the package when you order it. The first is that low-profile mounting kit, which is nice to see, and the other is your choice of magnetic "frame" for the TV.

It has a new version of its entry-level Fire TV Stick HD – and for £40 you'll get a great 1080p experience that should be around 30% faster than the last-generation stick in terms of operating speeds. It's also slimmer to more easily fit behind your TV without making it hard to arrange your HDMI ports, which is always nice.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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