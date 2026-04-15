I talked to Amazon about the Ember Artline, and the end of "confusing" Fire TV branding

It's a new day for Fire TV at Amazon – or should we say Ember?

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Amazon Ember Artline
(Image credit: Future)

When Amazon announced the Ember Artline TV, it was keen to put the focus on the new matte finish and artwork that the TV would bring to people's lounges and living rooms. That's well and good, but, in some ways, the more important announcement was that when the TV arrived, it would also mark a massive branding change for Amazon.

That's right – Fire TVs aren't Fire TVs any more; or are they? Well, as it happens, now every TV that Amazon makes itself will be an Ember TV, drawing more of a clear line between 'a TV that Amazon makes that runs on Fire TV' as compared to 'the Fire TV ecosystem and software experience', if that makes sense. No more Fire TV Fire TVs, basically.

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"I think there's a reason why we've moved away from just calling everything Fire TV – because Fire TV is, in itself, a user experience. And it's now on partner-branded TVs, on our streaming sticks, and our own-party TVs. So it becomes confusing for customers when everything is just Fire TV."

For my money, Ember's a pretty clean name, and the continuity of the "fire" image does make a smooth transition pretty likely. Plus, it's not like the Fire TV brand is going anywhere – it's still the umbrella under which the Ember hardware lineup will sit. In fact, Amazon has another little hardware launch to talk about, too, in the form of a new £40 Fire TV Stick HD.

"We also have this debate about how many sticks – but for some people, a jump of £10 or £15 is a lot, so for some people the Stick HD is perfect, [while] some people want to get the best, with the best Wi-Fi and connectivity". Crucially, as she puts it, "people are buying all of the sticks", so there's no single one that's likely to get chopped any time soon.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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