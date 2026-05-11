Govee's new smart table lamp is identical to Philips Hue's – but costs half the price

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched its new Table Lamp Classic, and it looks very similar to the Philips Hue Go but at roughly half the price. Featuring RGBICWW lighting, Matter support, a built-in rechargeable battery and dozens of scene modes, the lamp is designed to offer flexible smart lighting for a variety of setups. Priced at £69.99/$79.99, it also launches alongside a wider range of new smart lighting products from Govee.

Govee has quietly launched a new smart table lamp globally, and it looks incredibly similar to one of Philips Hue’s most popular models. The new Govee Table Lamp Classic uses RGBICWW lighting technology to combine vivid colours with adjustable white light, all within a compact, portable design that should slot easily into a variety of setups.

If you know your smart lighting, you’ll probably immediately spot the resemblance to the Philips Hue Go, which we reviewed back in 2023. The overall shape and portable form factor are very similar, and even the brightness levels are nearly identical. Govee’s version delivers up to 500 lumens, whilst the Hue Go reaches 530 lumens.

However, the biggest difference is the price. The Govee Table Lamp Classic launches at just £69.99/$79.99, which is roughly half the cost of the Philips Hue Go at £139.99/$159.99. There’s also currently a launch offer available through Govee’s website, bringing the price down even further with the code TL4110 at checkout.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Govee)

The Table Lamp Classic joins a growing list of recent smart lighting launches from Govee, including the brand’s three new smart floor lamps announced last week. Interestingly, the table lamp itself was actually spotted earlier this year after appearing in a CSA certification listing back in January, although very little was known about it at the time.

Elsewhere, the lamp includes a 4800mAh battery which Govee says can last up to 30 hours in Night mode. You also get access to millions of colours, 72 preset scene modes and three music-reactive lighting modes designed to sync effects with audio playback.

As expected, it also supports Matter, meaning it can integrate with your preferred smart home ecosystem, alongside full control within the Govee Home app.

(Image credit: Govee)