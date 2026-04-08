All Xbox Game Pass members get a truly essential RPG release for free – not just Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass' April additions so far include a role-player that you simply must own – and Hades II, to boot
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Xbox Game Pass will add The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion for Premium members to enjoy this month.
It is coming along with Hades II, Football Manager 26 and a whole host of other top Xbox and PC games.
There was a lot of hoo-ha when Xbox raised the price of Game Pass Ultimate to an eye-watering £22.99 / $29.99 per month. While it still represents great value for money, it's still a lot to ask for during the seemingly everlasting cost of living crisis.
However, it also tweaked its Xbox Game Pass Premium tier at the same time, and that's looking ever-more attractive at half the price – just £10.99 / $14.99. Not least because Premium members are being served increasingly engaging monthly Game Pass drops.
Last month, that included Cyberpunk 2077, Absolum, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, South of Midnight, and The Alters. And now we're getting The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, too.Article continues below
Originally released 20 years ago, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion arguably changed the landscape for RPGs with its stunning open world setting and first-person perspective. Admittedly, the groundwork was set by the previous chapter – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – but it was Oblivion that truly dropped jaws.
Remastered last year, the new version of the game was first available on Game Pass for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members only, but now Premium subscribers can benefit too.
It's an essential RPG for anyone who's never played it before – and even those who have completed it in other forms. And I'll admit that I'm once again making my way through it myself, too.
All Game Pass members will find it on the platform from 16 April 2026.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Also available for all subscribers from tomorrow is Planet Coaster 2, while Tiny Bookshop, and Football Manager 26 will be added for Premium members, as well as Ultimate and PC, on 10 and 13 April respectively.
The truly superb Hades II will follow the day after, along with The Thaumaturge.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato, and Little Rocket Lab are the other two games to be available to all members in the first half of April.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers also get a handful of day one releases, including Replaced, Vampire Crawlers, and Kiln. While EA Sports NHL 26 will be added too, which is exclusive to EA Play (free with those upper tier subscriptions).
Four additional games have been added this month already – Final Fantasy IV, DayZ, Endless Legend 2, and FBC: Firebreak. All Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass members can download them now.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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