All Xbox Game Pass members get a truly essential RPG release for free – not just Ultimate

Quick Summary Xbox Game Pass will add The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion for Premium members to enjoy this month. It is coming along with Hades II, Football Manager 26 and a whole host of other top Xbox and PC games.

There was a lot of hoo-ha when Xbox raised the price of Game Pass Ultimate to an eye-watering £22.99 / $29.99 per month. While it still represents great value for money, it's still a lot to ask for during the seemingly everlasting cost of living crisis.

However, it also tweaked its Xbox Game Pass Premium tier at the same time, and that's looking ever-more attractive at half the price – just £10.99 / $14.99. Not least because Premium members are being served increasingly engaging monthly Game Pass drops.

Last month, that included Cyberpunk 2077, Absolum, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, South of Midnight, and The Alters. And now we're getting The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, too.

Article continues below

Originally released 20 years ago, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion arguably changed the landscape for RPGs with its stunning open world setting and first-person perspective. Admittedly, the groundwork was set by the previous chapter – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – but it was Oblivion that truly dropped jaws.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Remastered last year, the new version of the game was first available on Game Pass for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members only, but now Premium subscribers can benefit too.

It's an essential RPG for anyone who's never played it before – and even those who have completed it in other forms. And I'll admit that I'm once again making my way through it myself, too.

All Game Pass members will find it on the platform from 16 April 2026.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also available for all subscribers from tomorrow is Planet Coaster 2, while Tiny Bookshop, and Football Manager 26 will be added for Premium members, as well as Ultimate and PC, on 10 and 13 April respectively.

The truly superb Hades II will follow the day after, along with The Thaumaturge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato, and Little Rocket Lab are the other two games to be available to all members in the first half of April.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers also get a handful of day one releases, including Replaced, Vampire Crawlers, and Kiln. While EA Sports NHL 26 will be added too, which is exclusive to EA Play (free with those upper tier subscriptions).

Four additional games have been added this month already – Final Fantasy IV, DayZ, Endless Legend 2, and FBC: Firebreak. All Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass members can download them now.