Valve Steam Deck 2 is official – here's what we want to see

Quick Summary Valve's Steam Deck 2 is officially confirmed but a release date is still tough to nail down as supply chain issues cause problems. Valve's own Pierre-Loup Griffais confirmed the sequel is on its way and that it could be available in more regions this time around.

The Valve Steam Deck 2 is officially on its way after the company's own Pierre-Loup Griffais said: "We’re hard at work on it."

Usefully, he did point out that the first iteration was limited in its availability and that this time around they're working on the regions where it will be available.

So, in terms of what I want to see, the top of the list has to be a release of the Valve Steam Deck 2 in my region. But that's just the start.

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There's a bit of a wait, which may continue, as RAM shortages mean Valve is holding on, to ensure the end result is the best it can be. If you're going to upgrade, it's going to need to be a significant jump forward, right?

So, that means hope can be held out for a Steam Deck 2 which offers even more power than the likes of the Xbox Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go 2.

So, while in the now we have to wait – as all the big companies snap up every last bit of RAM for AI data centres – this demand may let up soon. It's also possible to hope that this RAM demand means production will be even more efficient, so we can get more power for a more affordable price in the future.

All that means I'm daring to hope for a significant jump up in performance for the Steam Deck 2, as it could get a juicy RAM boost over the original model. Here's hoping that means the price can be kept low too.

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I'm also holding out hope that Valve keeps the touchpads, maybe even enhancing sensitivity. The screen either stays the same or gets a slight resolution boost – but only enough not to put pressure on the hardware or battery performance, of course.

(Image credit: Valve)

When is the Steam Deck 2 released?

Valve has said that it is currently focused on getting its Steam Machine out the door this year. That suggests that the Steam Deck 2 won't arrive until after that time, meaning we should be able to hope for a release at some point in 2027.