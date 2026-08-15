The Scent Amplifier is to fragrances what the value amp is to music

Quick Summary The Scent Amplifier is a portable scent diffuser is the style of a valve amp, complete with volume dial to turn up the fragrance.

There's a reason value amplifiers are still revered by musicians and audiophiles alike. Yes, they do create great sound, but they also look pretty cool. So when I first saw Droplet's Scent Amplifier, I knew I had to have it.

The Scent Amplifier looks like an old-fashioned valve amp, with a solid walnut-toned wooden base and a delicate, light-bulb-esque hand-blown crystal glass vessel that holds the fragrance and diffuses it.

Rather than heat-based diffusion, the Scent Amplifier uses pressurised air to nebulise the fragrance, creating a fine mist. This means you don't need to add water to the oil, so it doesn't add moisture to the air and is much cleaner.

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(Image credit: Droplet)

What looks like the valve element (that is oxidising the oil) glows when the unit is switched on to give the full effect. A gentle rumble of the air compressor can be heard while operating, which gets louder the more intense you set the dial, though you'd only hear it in a completely silent room.

The unit is charged by USB-C and can then run for up to 15 hours. A single silver dial on the top controls the intensity and will run in three-minute intervals (with two minutes off) until the fragrance is finished.

Available to buy from Selfridges or via the Droplet website, the Scent Amplifier costs £80 (around $108) on its own, or as a set with six fragrance oils for £125 (around $169). If you want your house smelling nice, this is the classiest way to do it.