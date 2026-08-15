The Scent Amplifier is to fragrances what the value amp is to music
Forget your scented candles or diffusers, Droplet just introduced the coolest way to make your home smell amazing
Quick Summary
The Scent Amplifier is a portable scent diffuser is the style of a valve amp, complete with volume dial to turn up the fragrance.
There's a reason value amplifiers are still revered by musicians and audiophiles alike. Yes, they do create great sound, but they also look pretty cool. So when I first saw Droplet's Scent Amplifier, I knew I had to have it.
The Scent Amplifier looks like an old-fashioned valve amp, with a solid walnut-toned wooden base and a delicate, light-bulb-esque hand-blown crystal glass vessel that holds the fragrance and diffuses it.
Rather than heat-based diffusion, the Scent Amplifier uses pressurised air to nebulise the fragrance, creating a fine mist. This means you don't need to add water to the oil, so it doesn't add moisture to the air and is much cleaner.
What looks like the valve element (that is oxidising the oil) glows when the unit is switched on to give the full effect. A gentle rumble of the air compressor can be heard while operating, which gets louder the more intense you set the dial, though you'd only hear it in a completely silent room.
The unit is charged by USB-C and can then run for up to 15 hours. A single silver dial on the top controls the intensity and will run in three-minute intervals (with two minutes off) until the fragrance is finished.
Available to buy from Selfridges or via the Droplet website, the Scent Amplifier costs £80 (around $108) on its own, or as a set with six fragrance oils for £125 (around $169). If you want your house smelling nice, this is the classiest way to do it.
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As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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