I tested Creed Wild Vetiver – this aromatic scent continues to surprise me

While it used to be that most people had a signature scent – a single fragrance which was recognisable as theirs – that's far less common these days. In 2026, scent is treated more like a wardrobe, with different options for different moods, weathers and seasons.

That's exactly why bottles like Creed's Wild Vetiver get me so excited. The scent – a sibling to the 22 year old Original Vetiver – is unlikely to be the daily driver for many men.

It's scent profile is sweet and floral, with strong notes of rose and lots of fruits sat on top of a vetiver and woody base. If you were only ever going to wear one scent, I don't think many of us would opt for that.

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But when you've got a few bottles or a small collection, Wild Vetiver can really shine. Not dissimilar to that day where you decide to wear your most outlandish shirt just because you can, this scent can offer something totally different on days when you just fancy a change.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I've been wearing this on and off for the past few weeks, and always find it to be a welcome scent to put on. One thing which has particularly impressed is the longevity, with it seeming to stick to skin and clothes for hours. I'm quite happy with a couple of sprays to last a full six to eight hours.

Projection is also pretty good. While there's some fall off after the initial sprays, I found myself and others around me still noticing it a few hours later, which is more than can be said for some scents I've tested.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Of course, it's not cheap, and that will be the biggest stumbling block for most users. I managed to find it for £220 (approx. €255 / US$295 / AU$420) for a 50ml bottle and £310 (approx. €360 / US$415 / AU$590) for a 100ml bottle, which is definitely on the higher end for most of us.

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I wouldn't say it's too expensive, though, sitting broadly alongside bottles from the likes of Acqua di Parma, Tom Ford and the like. It can hold its own in that company, and that justifies it for me.