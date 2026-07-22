Did Samsung just show us what Apple's iPhone Ultra will look like?

Today, Samsung used its Unpacked summer 2026 event to reveal a host of new devices – including, most critically of all, the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 8.

While the foldable's naming convention follows suit with its predecessor, the Z Fold 7, the new device is anything but – a 16:10 external aspect ratio, with a 4:3 aspect panel within.

That's an important difference to the typically 'narrow and tall' foldables of recent years, in particular because Android devices have consistently swerved a 4:3 aspect ratio – unlike Apple's iPad, which is precisely that form.

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Has Samsung effectively just shown us the iPhone Ultra, expected to be revealed in September of this year? In a way, yes.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

How's that the case? Well, Samsung is the producer of AMOLED panels – Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode – and it's largely expected that Apple will be a customer of this new panel.