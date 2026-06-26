Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra hands-on suggests "Ultra" might be going too far

Quick Summary First impressions suggest that Samsung's new wide folding phone is light in the hand and has a reduced crease. This makes it more appealing than the Ultra phone that it's going to launch alongside.

First impressions of Samsung's forthcoming folding phones raise a question over the "Ultra" naming for one of the devices, while the new format device garners more excitement.

Samsung will launch two book-style folding phones soon. The first will be an update to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and one will be a new wider model. However, the Ultra label that's been added to the replacement for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – retaining the old style – isn't justified based on the first impressions from one leaker.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to have got its name because it’s a superior device based on the spec sheet. But a familiar leaker – Lanzuk on Naver – says that the crease and the "display pixels" are better on the wider device.