Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra hands-on suggests "Ultra" might be going too far
The wide could be much more appealing than the Ultra
Quick Summary
First impressions suggest that Samsung's new wide folding phone is light in the hand and has a reduced crease.
This makes it more appealing than the Ultra phone that it's going to launch alongside.
First impressions of Samsung's forthcoming folding phones raise a question over the "Ultra" naming for one of the devices, while the new format device garners more excitement.
Samsung will launch two book-style folding phones soon. The first will be an update to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and one will be a new wider model. However, the Ultra label that's been added to the replacement for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – retaining the old style – isn't justified based on the first impressions from one leaker.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to have got its name because it’s a superior device based on the spec sheet. But a familiar leaker – Lanzuk on Naver – says that the crease and the "display pixels" are better on the wider device.