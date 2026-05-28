Acqua di Parma's La Caletta collection features a fragrance crafted with artisanal techniques – it involves citrus peels, sea sponges and terracotta pots

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Quick Summary
Acqua di Parma has unveiled its summer collection.
In among the range is a fragrance which uses an ancient, artisanal extraction technique.
With Acqua di Parma celebrating 110 years in the business this year, there's certain to be no shortage of special launches. We've already seen the launch of Colonia Il Profumo Millesimato, which utilised a specific harvest of the Ylang Ylang plant.
Now, the brand has unveiled its summer collection, complete with one fragrance which utilises a bizarre technique in its creation. Called Bergamotto La Spugnatura, and it's the last part of that name which is important here.