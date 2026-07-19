The North Face’s new Y2K trainer looks ready for the trail, but it’s designed for a very different kind of adventure
The Clyffe Ultra combines early-2000s styling with approach-shoe grip and everyday cushioning
The North Face has dipped into its extensive footwear archive to create the Clyffe Ultra, a chunky new everyday trainer inspired by the brand’s ultrarunning shoes from the early 2000s.
It is a timely revival. Technical-looking trainers have moved well beyond the trail in recent years, with rugged outsoles, mesh uppers and oversized protective overlays now almost as common on city streets as they are in the mountains.
The Clyffe Ultra taps into that aesthetic without pretending to be a modern trail-running shoe.
The North Face describes it primarily as a lifestyle model for everyday adventures, city exploration and non-technical terrain.
Its upper combines premium suede with breathable spacer mesh, embroidered reinforcements and reflective details.
A substantial scratch-rubber rand wraps around the lower portion of the shoe, helping protect the upper from abrasion while contributing to its distinctive Y2K appearance.
Somewhere between the crag and the city
Underfoot, The North Face has used a plush foam midsole designed to provide soft, comfortable cushioning.
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It isn’t the lightweight DREAM foam found in the brand’s latest performance running shoes, but it should be better suited to long days spent walking around town.
A nylon shank adds torsional stiffness and extra support, while the Vibram outsole provides traction.
The XS Trek EVO rubber features relatively deep 4.5mm lug