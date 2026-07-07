Montreal-based norda has lifted the lid on its latest premium trail running shoe, the 055, a high-stack performance model designed to tackle everything from fast training runs to ultramarathons.

The newcomer joins the brand's growing lineup as an all-terrain, all-distance option, sitting alongside the race-focused 005 but adopting a more cushioned, supportive approach.

The 055's tall stack height is reminiscent of Hoka's chunky running trainers, including the Bondi and Speedgoat series, and is the first norda shoe to feature a knit tongue and collar.

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It's designed to improve lockdown while keeping trail debris at bay, while the structured heel is said to offer greater stability over long distances.

(Image credit: norda)

As with the rest of the range, the upper is constructed from bio-circular Dyneema, an exceptionally lightweight woven material that norda says is up to 15 times stronger than steel by weight.

It's the same material used for Simond's ultralight Sprint Tarp Tent 2P and Gossamer Gear's also incredibly light Grit 28 backpack.

More than a numbers game

The biggest change lies underfoot, with the 055 using a 100% Arnitel TPEE midsole, which norda claims returns more than 75% of the energy generated with each stride while maintaining consistent performance across both hot and cold conditions.

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Underneath, a bespoke Vibram outsole combines the company's latest Megagrip Elite compound with Litebase technology to maximise grip while trimming unnecessary weight.

(Image credit: norda)

According to co-founder Nick Martire, the new model was conceived as a more substantial counterpart to the 005.

While the race shoe prioritises outright speed and minimal weight, the 055 adopts what he describes as a "more is more" philosophy, pairing a higher stack height with a taller collar and more structured upper to deliver explosive performance without sacrificing stability.

The shoe has already seen competitive action during the 2026 trail racing season, including Rachel Entrekin's record-breaking run at the Cocodona 250.

The norda 055 launches globally on 9 July at norda in the Strato colourway and will cost $325 USD/$325 CAD.

UK, EU and AU pricing and availability TBC.