Gossamer Gear's Grit 28 is a masterclass in ultralight backpack design
Trail runners and fastpackers, take note
There’s a very specific thrill in swapping out your clunky old rucksack for a sleek, streamlined fastpack that seems to disappear once you put it on, and that’s exactly what Gossamer Gear promises with the launch of its new Grit 28.
Part of the Texan brand’s new Type II collection, the Grit is a 28-litre roll-top fastpack made for those who like to move fast, go light, and get a little gritty in the process.
At just 459 grams, this thing is almost ridiculously light (and in the same league as my favourite Matador Freerain 28). But it’s the build that really impressed me: the brand has used Dyneema Mesh for the first time, an ultra-premium material that’s tough, tear-resistant, and featherweight. Basically, you get all the durability you'd expect from a burly daypack, without the bulk.
Designed with fastpackers and trail runners in mind, the Grit 28 features a vest-style harness with dual sternum straps, giving it a close, stable fit even when you're bounding down a rocky descent or navigating twisty singletrack.
Side compression cords and a removable ventilated foam back pad keep the pack tight and breathable, crucial when you're covering big distances at pace.
What sets it apart, though, is the attention to detail. Twin water bottle pockets up front let you hydrate without breaking stride, while the huge stretch mesh pocket on the back gives you easy access to layers, snacks, or whatever gear you need to grab on the fly.
There’s also a hydration bladder sleeve, full trekking pole and ice axe attachment system, and Gossamer’s signature sit pad, which you can whip out for trail breaks or camp comfort.
The Grit 28 feels like the kind of pack you forget you’re wearing until you need something, and then realise everything is right where it should be.
Priced at $180 (about £145), it’s not the cheapest option out there, but for fastpackers who obsess over weight, comfort and on-the-go access, it could be a smart investment for spring missions and summer epics alike.
Gossamer Gear says the Type II line is made for those who “seek out suffering for the reward of growth.” If that sounds like you – or if you’ve ever considered swapping your stove and tent for a cold-soak jar and tarp – the Grit 28 might just be your new favourite pack.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
