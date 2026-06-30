Reebok takes aim at Nike Metcon and Adidas Dropset with a lighter Nano Gym 2.0 and all-new foam
The latest addition to Reebok's training shoe line adds a brand-new midsole foam and focuses more on gym-based workouts
Reebok has unveiled the Nano Gym 2.0, an updated version of its gym-specific workout shoe that introduces a new midsole compound and a lighter overall construction ahead of its launch next month.
The headline feature is Floatpulse Ultra Responsive Foam, a brand-new cushioning material that makes its debut in the Nano Gym 2.0.
Reebok says the foam is designed to deliver high rebound and improved energy return while reducing weight, marking a departure from the Floatride Energy foam used across previous Nano models.
The company is also aiming to make the shoe feel noticeably more agile.
According to Reebok, the Nano Gym 2.0 is built around a streamlined engineered mesh upper to improve breathability while removing unnecessary bulk.
The brand claims the new model is 20% lighter than its predecessor, suggesting weight reduction has been a major focus for the second-generation trainer.
Elsewhere, the shoe retains its gym-first credentials with a full-length rubber outsole featuring flex grooves for multi-directional movement, a performance comfort collar for a secure fit during high-intensity sessions and an 8mm heel-to-toe drop.
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Reebok lists the weight at 9oz (approximately 255g), making it considerably lighter than many traditional cross-training shoes.
A different take on the Nano
The Nano Gym line sits alongside the more established Nano X series but targets users who split their workouts between strength training, cardio sessions and boutique fitness classes, borrowing some of the comfort associated with running shoes while maintaining the stability needed for lifting.
The original Nano Gym launched in 2024 as a lighter, more accessible alternative to the Nano X, with the latest mainline iteration being the Reebok Nano X 5.
Reebok's launch campaign features Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly and professional tennis player Magdalena Fręch, with the brand positioning the Nano Gym 2.0 as its "most versatile gym shoe yet."
The Nano Gym 2.0 will go on sale from 16 July at Reebok for $100 in a range of unisex and women's colourways, with additional colour options planned later in the season.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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