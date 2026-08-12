YETI's huge new hunting-inspired collection covers coolers, bags and tumblers, but it's the hats that steal the show
Open Country and Upland Birds bring olive green, blazing orange and some seriously good bird graphics to dozens of YETI favourites
YETI releases new colours with impressive regularity, so the fact that the cooler king released not one but two new colourways recently shouldn't come as a shock.
The new Open Country and Upland Birds collections bring hunting-inspired colours and artwork to everything from the brand's famous coolers and Rambler drinkware to waterproof bags, flasks and apparel.
Open Country is the more traditional-looking option of the two, combining Olive Green with flashes of King Crab Orange, giving familiar YETI products a colour-blocked look that feels particularly appropriate heading into autumn.
The US range stretches across hard and soft coolers, bottles, tumblers, jugs and bags, including the Panga 28L Waterproof Backpack, Camino 35 Carryall Tote, Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler and Tundra 35.
Conversely, Upland Birds introduces game-bird illustrations that appear across selected bottles, tumblers and YETI Flasks, sometimes laid over the Olive Green finish and elsewhere contrasted against bright orange.
It's considerably more decorative than your typical YETI colour launch, without losing the outdoorsy aesthetic that made Open Country work in the first place.
Feathers in the cap
For me, though, it's the hats that steal the collection.
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YETI has created several new designs for the US range, including the khaki Wood Duck Flat Brim Rope Hat, which puts a large embroidered bird front and centre.
There is also the dark-green Good Call Flat Brim Rope Hat, complete with a retro-style hunting patch, just to mention a couple.
Both cost $35 and use a snapback closure with a Bureo brim derived from NetPlus recycled fishing-net material.
There's also a full-on camo trucker hat with an orange YETI Coolers patch, plus a wonderfully simple dark-brown flat-brim design with orange branding.
They lean heavily into vintage hunting and outdoors styling, and arguably make the colours feel more like a proper collection than simply another seasonal repaint.
YETI's Open Country & Upland Birds landing page in the US currently lists 56 results, encompassing 28 drinkware products, eight bags, five hard coolers, four soft coolers and six apparel pieces.
Most of the range is now available directly from YETI US, although availability varies by product and region.
The UK collection is live too, albeit with a smaller selection, and, disappointingly, without those show-stealing hats at the time of writing.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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