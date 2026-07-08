YETI just made its lightest everyday backpack yet, complete with one feature that makes packing a breeze

YETI has expanded its increasingly impressive bag collection with the launch of the Palo Active Backpack, a new everyday carry pack that swaps expedition-ready credentials for a lighter, more versatile design.

Available in 20-, 26- and 32-litre capacities, the Palo is offered in Black, Royal Blue and a seasonal Grasshopper colourway.

While it sits alongside existing models such as the YETI Ranchero, the new backpack introduces a new approach that prioritises comfort and accessibility without abandoning the rugged durability YETI is known for.

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(Image credit: YETI)

It features a RipZip opening that allows the front of the pack to unzip wide for a clear view of everything inside.

It's a design that will already be familiar to fans of the Ranchero (and Mystery Ranch), making it far easier to grab laptops, gym kit, or everyday essentials than traditional top-loading backpacks.

Built for everyday adventures

The Palo is made from a new weather- and abrasion-resistant Lightwork Nylon fabric that helps reduce weight while maintaining durability.

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A water-resistant GroundControl base allows the bag to stand upright when placed on the floor, while compression-moulded back padding, padded shoulder straps and load lifters are designed to keep it comfortable throughout the day.

(Image credit: YETI)

Every Palo features a dedicated laptop sleeve capable of holding devices up to 13 inches, multiple internal mesh pockets, a zipped lid pocket and stretch-woven bottle holders sized for the brand's Rambler bottles.

The 20-litre model also includes a dedicated shoe compartment, an excellent feature for those who want to use the backpack as a gym bag.

The launch continues YETI's steady expansion beyond coolers and drinkware into premium everyday carry.

While the Ranchero remains the more rugged option, the Palo looks to broaden the range with a cleaner, lighter backpack designed for everything from morning commutes to evening workouts.

Pricing starts at £250 / $275 for the 20L model, rising to £280 / $300 for the 26L version and £300 / $325 for the 32L pack.

All three are available now directly from YETI.