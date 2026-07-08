The boutique Scandinavian travel brand taking on Patagonia just launched my favourite kind of EDC bag

Sacoches have quietly become one of the hottest accessories in everyday carry, offering just enough room for your phone, wallet, keys and a few essentials without the bulk of a backpack.

Everyone from Patagonia and Klattermusen to Gossamer Gear and Peak Design has recently released new sacoches, crossbody bags or updated versions of their existing lines.

Now Scandinavian travel specialist Db Journey is joining the trend with the new Entour Sacoche, and it's doing something few brands currently offer: two different sizes.

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Part of Db's newly launched Entour collection, the Sacoche is available in both M and L sizes, allowing buyers to choose between a compact everyday option and a roomier design for carrying tablets, notebooks, or other larger essentials.

Db Entour Sacoche L (Image credit: Db Journey)

Both models share the same minimalist aesthetic that has helped Db build a loyal following among frequent travellers (including me).

Finished in recycled polyamide with a slim cross-body profile, the bags are designed to sit flat against the body while keeping everyday items close at hand.

Built around quick access

The bag is built around Db's external TransitPocket, which provides dedicated storage for items you need to grab quickly.

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Both bags include an exterior ClipQuick carabiner, an extended internal key clip, twin internal organiser pockets and a hidden AirTag compartment, making them feel more thoughtfully designed than the average cross-body pouch.

The Sacoche M measures 25.5 x 21cm and weighs just 190g, while the larger Sacoche L comes in at 32.5 x 26.5cm and tips the scales at 240g.

(Image credit: Db Journey)

Despite the size difference, both remain impressively slim at just 0.7cm thick, reinforcing their role as lightweight everyday companions rather than full messenger bags.

Interest in sacoches has grown steadily over the past year as outdoor-inspired everyday carry continues to influence mainstream fashion.

Db's decision to offer two sizes could prove a smart differentiator, giving buyers the choice between an ultra-light essentials bag and something capable of replacing a small day bag without sacrificing the clean Scandinavian styling the company is known for.

Pricing starts at £69 / $89 / €79 (~AU$130) for the M model and £89 / $109 / €99 (~AU$163) for the L, placing them firmly in premium EDC territory.

Head over to Db Journey for more information.