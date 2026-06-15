One of Vans' longest-running celebrity relationships just produced a new sneaker
The Blink-182 drummer returns with a new take on the iconic Old Skool
Vans and Travis Barker are back with a fresh take on one of the brand's most recognisable silhouettes.
Launching on 18 Jun, the new capsule builds on the long-standing relationship between the skate brand and the Blink-182 drummer, who has worn Vans throughout much of his life and career.
The collection includes a reworked Old Skool, along with a range of matching apparel inspired by punk culture, skateboarding, and Southern California style.
It draws heavily from Barker's tattoo art, with the Old Skool featuring a "Dues Paid" emblem inspired by the phrase tattooed across the musician's knuckles.
Back where it all started
Barker grew up in Fontana, California, and has frequently spoken about Vans being his footwear of choice during his teenage years, thanks to the brand's close ties to BMX, skateboarding and the punk scene.
Over the years, he has remained closely associated with Vans, appearing in campaigns and even auctioning off stage-worn pairs as musical memorabilia.
Arriving in a "clean" white colourway, the headline piece of the new collection is the Vans x Travis Barker Old Skool.
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In addition to the "Dues Paid" emblem across the vamp, the shoes feature barbed-wire detailing on the foxing, canvas uppers, cotton laces, and Travis Barker branding on the heel and tongue.
The result is a relatively understated take on the classic skate shoe, albeit one loaded with personal references and punk-inspired flourishes.
Punk references from heel to toe
Alongside the footwear, Vans is introducing a selection of apparel carrying the phrases "Dues Paid" and "Self Made" across various pieces.
The accompanying campaign continues the punk-inspired theme, featuring fellow musicians and artists including Tim Armstrong of Rancid, N8NOFACE, Missy of Mannequin Pussy and Dani Miller of Surfbort.
Photographed by Atiba Jefferson, the campaign imagery combines zine-inspired graphics with scenes captured at a major Chicago music festival and around Los Angeles.
The Vans x Travis Barker collection will be available from 18 June via Vans and selected retail partners, with Vans Family members receiving early access ahead of the general release.
Head over to Vans for more info.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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