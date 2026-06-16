YETI's latest collection takes inspiration from the running track, and it's landing on everything from coolers to drinkware

YETI has unveiled a new limited-edition colourway, and this one appears to take inspiration from a place few would have associated with the brand just a few years ago: the running track.

Pace Purple is currently available through YETI's Early Access programme, giving account holders first dibs before a wider release.

The launch spans more than 60 products across drinkware, coolers, bags, outdoor accessories and even dog gear, making it one of the company's larger colour drops in recent memory.

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The new shade combines a vibrant purple finish with darker accents and YETI's signature contrasting logo treatment.

It joins a growing list of seasonal and limited-edition colourways that have become almost as anticipated as the products themselves.

More than just another colour drop

While YETI hasn't explicitly linked Pace Purple to running culture, the branding certainly points in that direction.

Promotional imagery places the collection on an athletics track, while the name itself evokes speed and movement rather than the fishing, hunting and camping themes traditionally associated with the brand.

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(Image credit: YETI)

Running continues to enjoy a surge in popularity worldwide, with marathons, trail races and community running clubs attracting record participation.

Brands both inside and outside the running industry have been looking for ways to connect with the growing audience, and YETI is no stranger to endurance events and outdoor communities.

Among the products receiving the Pace Purple treatment are the Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler, Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, Rambler Travel Straw Mug, Daytrip Tote Bag, SideKick Dry Gear Case, Yonder Water Bottles, Lowlands Blanket and several dog accessories.

(Image credit: YETI)

The collection covers everything from everyday hydration products to larger coolers designed for camping trips, tailgates and outdoor adventures.

For fans of matching gear, Pace Purple is one of the most comprehensive colour launches YETI has produced, with products available across almost every major category.

Previous collections have drawn inspiration from coastlines, mountains and seasonal landscapes, while Pace Purple feels noticeably more energetic and urban in its presentation.

For now, the collection remains available through Early Access at YETI, with a broader release expected to follow in the coming weeks.