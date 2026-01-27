Reebok’s Nano X5 Edge training shoe is finally on sale in the UK – and built to feel faster than the standard X5

Reebok is back with another Nano, and this one is aiming to feel a bit more agile than the standard X5 shoe, which launched in late 2024.

The Reebok Nano X5 Edge is essentially an evolution of Reebok's Nano formula, built for people who want stability for lifting, but don’t want their shoes to feel like they’re glued to the floor when a workout turns jumpy or sprinty.

While it's been on sale in the US since November, the news is that the Nano X5 Edge can now be picked up in the UK and Europe.

(Image credit: Reebok)

What’s new with the Nano X5 Edge?

The Reebok Nano X5 Edge is being positioned as a sharper, more “performance-first” spin on the ususal Nano formula.

If the Nano X5 felt like Reebok’s most balanced gym shoe yet (which is exactly what I found in my Nano X5 review), the Edge sounds like an attempt to keep that stability while making the shoe feel a bit more agile underfoot.

The headline tech here is still Reebok’s DUALRESPONSE midsole, which uses zoned foam to keep the forefoot cushioned and responsive, while the rear stays firmer and more stable when you’re under load.

That matters, because - as I found when reviewing this shoe - the stability was one of its biggest benefits, but longer runs weren't really its thing. The Edge, however, feels like Reebok leaning into that same stable base, while trying to make the overall ride feel quicker and more flexible for mixed training.

(Image credit: Reebok)

On top of that, the Edge's upper has been given an upgraded FLEXWEAVE build, which Reebok says is designed to improve fit, breathability and durability. There's also a Performance Comfort Collar to help keep things locked in around the ankle for all-day support.

Underfoot, you'll find a decoupled Metasplit outsole - which is the new headline feature for the Edge model. Reebok says it’s designed to add flexibility and “runnability”, so you can move more naturally during workouts that bounce between lifting, conditioning and short bursts of cardio.

Meanwhile, Reebok quotes a 7mm drop and 11.8oz / 335g weight, which puts it firmly in that classic training-shoe sweet spot.

Nano X5 Edge tech specs

Engineered FLEXWEAVE Upper

DUALRESPONSE EVA Midsole

Decoupled Metasplit Outsole

Performance Comfort Collar for a 360-degree locked-in fit

Drop: 7mm

Weight 11.8 oz / 335g

The Nano X5 already nailed stability and versatility, but I did find it wasn’t ideal for longer runs, and the ankle fit could feel slightly loose depending on how you laced it.

The Nano X5 Edge, on the other hand, looks like Reebok’s answer to people who want that same solid base, but with a little more movement-friendly design baked in from the start. In other words, it’s trying to be a bit more of a well-rounded kind of Nano.

The Reebok Nano X5 Edge is available now for £131 (that’s $150 / AU$229) from Reebok.eu.