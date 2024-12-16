Reebok launches Nano X5 training shoe with advanced midsole tech for maximum comfort and stability

Less than a year since the launch of the Nano X4, Reebok has unveiled yet another workout shoe to their award-winning Nano franchise— the Nano X5 training shoe— and, according to Reebok, it’s their comfiest iteration yet.
Despite looking almost identical to its predecessor, the new shoe features redesigned tech, in the midsole and outsole which, not only enhances support but also helps accommodate a range of movements, from running to heavy lifting.
The midsole incorporates cushioned durometer foam, providing greater energy return in the forefoot, yet is firmer and more stable in the rear. This is joined by a Decoupled Metasplit Outsole, which Reebok says “creates enhanced flexibility and runnability”.
Another new comfort-focused feature is the Performance Comfort Collar which provides a 360-degree locked-in fit to ensure optimal support and comfort.
The upper is still crafted from Reebok’s premium FlexWeave material for breathability and comfort, while the Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis, allowing the shoe’s heel to adjust its firmness depending on the activity, and TPU clip is also still present.
“The Nano X5 celebrates Reebok’s continued commitment to innovation, championing the athlete, and creating the best training shoe on the market,” says Tal Short, Product Director at Reebok.
“In creating the Nano X5, we looked to our legacy in training and listened to our valued customer’s feedback, to create the most comfortable Nano of all time, without compromising on performance.”
You'll be able to get your hands on the new training shoe in a range of different unisex and womenswear colourways from January 24th starting at $140 USD (approx. £114/AU$200) from Reebok.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
