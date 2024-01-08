Reebok launches Nano X4 cross-training shoes with completely redesigned upper

A new year, a new trainer – more specifically, the Reebok Nano X4. It was only a year ago that we were writing about the launch of the Nano X3 , so the fact that Reebok have unveiled a new addition to the franchise so soon is pretty exciting. Especially as many of the Nano’s predecessors take centre stage in our best workout shoe guide.

The biggest change to the Nano X4 is that the upper part of the shoe has been completely redesigned. It’s been crafted from Reebok’s brand new Flex Weave knit material, which includes the removal of unnecessary components and material overlays to help you transition from an intense gym workout to all-day wear in comfort without compromising on durability.

There's also a new ventilation panel situated across the midfoot of the shoe, a first for the Nano, to make the shoe even more breathable. Reebok also adds the midsole has been extended with hyper-shock absorbers for better ankle support.

(Image credit: Reebok)

Features that we saw on the Nano X3, such as the Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis System – which allows the midsole of the shoe to soften and harden under different loads – have, of course, been carried over to the X4. As well as the rope guard and updated tread pattern for more grip.

The new Reebok Nano X4 will be available to buy from January 12th on the Reebok website in a variety of unisex and women’s launch colourways starting at $140 USD MSRP (approx. £110/AU$ 209)