Latest-gen Reebok Nano X3 trainers' midsole can harden/soften on demand

Ready to take your workouts to the next level? Reebok has just announced the latest iteration of what the brand calls the Official Shoe of Fitness, the Nano X3, the best workout shoes from Reebok to date. The Nano franchise has been going strong for over 13 years at this point, winning multiple awards since the shoes were first conceived in 2010. And while the Nano series is best known for its cross-training pedigree (the shoes are featured on T3's best cross-training shoes guide), given the versatility of the new shoes, most exercisers would be able to benefit from wearing them.

The most notable addition to the latest Nano release is the Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis System in the midsole, which is said to provide "versatile support across all training demands." A dome TPU piece in the heel hardens under heavy load for added stability when lifting, then softens when not under load. The dome is surrounded by Floatride Energy Foam for extra responsiveness and cushioning for running and jumping. Additionally, a TPU plate is connected to the dome for added lateral and torsional support and forefoot propulsion.

Key Reebok Nano X3 details include the updated, sleeker heel shape and clip for increased stability, the Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis System mentioned above, the ROPEPRO+ outsole and new tread pattern (said to be grippier), and the addition of the lightweight, breathable, and durable FlexWeave upper. The shoes also carry the Reebok [REE]CYCLED promise, meaning they feature a minimum of 30% recycled upper materials.

The Reebok Nano X3 launches on 10 February 2023; however, a limited-edition release is available today exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members. The Nano X3 x Reebok Hype Pack ($150) was created to "pay homage to Reebok's iconic design heritage", featuring two unisex colourways "utilising vector red, vector blue with black and chalk accents" – a staple of the Reebok brand.

The new Reebok Nano X3 will be available to buy from 10 February 2023 for an MSRP of $140 (approx. £114/AU$200) at Reebok (opens in new tab). Reebok UNLOCKED members will be granted early purchase access from 3 February 2023.