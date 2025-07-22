Nike Metcon 10 returns to its roots and adds ReactX foam and haptic print topcoat

After a decade of evolution, Nike has launched its 10th iteration of the iconic Nike Metcon franchise – the Metcon 10.

When the Nike Metcon 9 was released back in 2023, it received mixed reviews; many believed it leaned too heavily into strength-focused features, thanks to its wider toe box and oversized Hyperlift plate. But, with the Metcon 10, Nike appears to have recalibrated.

The latest model returns to the line’s original training roots with a lighter, more runnable build, all while maintaining the signature stability and durability the line is known for.

Metcon 10: what's new?

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike has integrated a new soft ReactX foam into the midsole for a more cushioned and responsive landing, perfect for high-impact exercises, like sprints and box jumps, and making them more comfortable underfoot.

The heel’s hyperlift plate has been re-engineered to be lighter than before, without sacrificing the stability needed for heavy lifts – such as deadlifts, squats, and power cleans – which is also complemented by a wider toe box, allowing for better toe splay and improved balance under load.

To boost durability without adding bulk, Nike has applied targeted haptic layering across high-wear zones, like the toe and midfoot, improving traction and abrasion resistance while keeping the shoe lightweight.

Gym-goers and athletes will also appreciate the supportive midfoot band helping lock the foot down during fast-paced, dynamic movements. A TPU heel clip adds further stability and minimizes drag during wall-facing exercises like handstand push-ups.

Appearance-wise, the 10 is significantly different from the 9. It looks less clunky and the large rubber rope guards have been replaced with much subtler rubber that extends from the outsole to the midsole, allowing for a more breathable upper.

If you’re looking to upgrade your workout shoes, you’ll be able to do so from 4th August, when the Metcon 10 will be available from Nike.com in women’s and men’s sizes.