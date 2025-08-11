Nike’s latest gym gear looks like a giant shoebox – but it’s built for serious training

Nike’s taking its home gym game to the next level with the latest drop from Nike Strength, a soft plyo box that looks like an oversized version of the brand’s iconic shoebox.

Following on from the launch of its slick rolling weight bench and sustainable Grind dumbbells, both of which we reviewed earlier this year, Nike Strength is continuing to blend form and function with gym gear that performs as well as it looks.

The new Nike Soft Plyo Box is no exception. Designed for explosive workouts like box jumps, step-ups, and squats, the plyo box offers three integrated height options (20", 24", and 30") to suit different training needs and progression levels.

(Image credit: Nike Strength)

The box itself is built around a solid wood core, wrapped in dense foam for stability without sharp edges.

A soft exterior reduces the risk of injury on missed landings, while a grippy textured nylon cover ensures the box stays put, even during intense sessions.

Designed for high-volume use, the high-density foam retains its shape over time, and an offset zipper prevents premature wear in high-contact zones.

At 18 kg and measuring 840 mm x 610 mm x 510 mm, the Nike Soft Plyo Box is substantial but compact enough to fit into most home gyms.

And, unlike most plyo boxes, it’ll actually look good in the corner of your workout space.

Nike Strength is still a relatively young player in the gym equipment world, but with its expanding lineup of well-designed, functional gear, it’s clear the brand is making a serious play for the premium home fitness market.

The Plyo Box is available now at Nike Strength for the recommended price of €265/ $320 (approx. £229.84/ AU$473.17).