On's next-gen marathon racer is 15% lighter and promises a "fresh-leg advantage" over 26.2 miles

At its "An Exercise in Lightness" showcase in Paris, Swiss running brand On has taken the wraps off the second generation of its flagship marathon running shoes, introducing both the Cloudboom Strike 2 and the LightSpray Cloudboom Strike 2 ahead of their July launch.

The successor of 2024's Cloudboom Strike features an entirely new cushioning platform called CloudTec Sphere, which the company says is designed to help runners maintain speed deep into a marathon rather than simply feel fast over the opening miles.

Fresh legs, faster finish

CloudTec Sphere replaces the original shoe's midsole geometry with a series of engineered cushioning channels intended to improve impact absorption, comfort and energy return.

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It works alongside a new version of On's Helion HF super foam, which is said to be 15% lighter than the previous generation, while an updated curved carbon Speedboard sits between dual-density foam layers to maximise forward propulsion.

(Image credit: On)

The LightSpray Cloudboom Strike 2 continues to use On's robot-produced one-piece upper, a seamless construction that eliminates traditional stitching, glue and even laces.

According to the company, testing carried out by the University of Cape Town found the shoe delivers a 1.6% improvement in running economy compared with leading marathon racers.

On says the shoe has already helped several of its sponsored athletes to personal bests, including Hellen Obiri, who cut 1 minute 48 seconds from her marathon PB in London, Yeman Crippa, who improved by 48 seconds while winning the Paris Marathon, and Joe Klecker, who lowered his best by 4 minutes 41 seconds in Boston.

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(Image credit: On)

Despite packing plenty of cushioning, the standard Cloudboom Strike 2 weighs just 191g, while the LightSpray version drops to an astonishing 158g, both with a 5mm heel-to-toe drop.

The shoes arrive on 30 July, with UK prices set at £230 / $250 / €250 (~AU$440) for the Cloudboom Strike 2 and £300 / $310 / €320 (~AU$574) for the LightSpray edition, which includes a pair of Elite Run Sock High Hyper socks in the box.

You can find more information about the shoes at On.