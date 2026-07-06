Altra gives its everyday road runner its biggest update in years

Altra has unveiled the Torin 9, the latest version of its flagship road running shoe, bringing meaningful upgrades to one of the brand's best-known models rather than reinventing a winning formula.

The new trainers retain the zero-drop platform and roomy FootShape fit the Torin's been known for, while introducing a grippier outsole and a redesigned midsole.

The Utah-born brand has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence over the past year, becoming the fastest-growing name in parent company VF Corp's portfolio.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Its revenue climbed more than 30% over the last financial year as more runners embrace its distinctive approach to footwear.

(Image credit: Altra)

Visually, the Torin 9 pairs a clean white engineered mesh upper with a striking lime-to-orange gradient wrapping around the midsole, giving the shoe considerably more personality than many of its neutral-training rivals.

There are nine colourways to choose from, including the base White/Black/Safety Yellow to the more subtle Turtle Dove/Desert.

Better grip, same natural ride

The biggest update is the all-new Vibram XS DURA outsole, developed exclusively for Altra and claimed to provide 8.5% more grip than the Torin 8.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is said to make the shoe more confidence-inspiring on wet pavements, painted crossings and other slippery urban surfaces, addressing one of the few areas where previous Torin models lagged behind the competition.

(Image credit: Altra)

Underfoot, Altra has introduced its new P35X dual-density foam, combining a softer inner layer with a firmer outer section to create a ride that's both more energetic and more stable.

The upper has also been refined with a reshaped heel, an elevated tongue, and an updated collar construction, while maintaining the generous toe box and zero-drop geometry.

At 269g (men's US 10.5), with a 28mm stack height and Altra's signature 0mm drop, the Torin 9 remains firmly aimed at runners seeking a plush, neutral daily trainer that comfortably handles everything from easy recovery runs to marathon training.

The Torin 9 is launching on 6 July for $160 in the US and £135 in the UK. EU and AU prices and availability TBC.